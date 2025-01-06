Winwinpay Partners With Gamify247 To Enhance Igaming Payment Solutions

(MENAFN- EIN Presswire)

- David Aldridge, CEO of Aladdin TechLONDON, UNITED KINGDOM, January 6, 2025 /EINPresswire / -- WinWinPay , the leading payment gateway provider, is excited to announce a new strategic partnership with Gamify247 , a cutting-edge iGaming platform. This collaboration aims to offer seamless payment processing solutions tailored specifically for the iGaming sector, while also providing Gamify247 with access to WinWinPay's global client base.WinWinPay Empowers Gamify247 with Seamless Payment SolutionsWinWinPay will provide Gamify247 with its secure, user-friendly, and efficient payment gateway, offering fast and reliable transactions for both operators and players. Focusing on real-time transaction processing, multi-currency support, and enhanced fraud prevention, WinWinPay's payment solutions will help streamline payment processes for Gamify247's international players, ensuring smooth deposits and withdrawals.By leveraging WinWinPay's technology, Gamify247 can now provide its customers with:- Instant Payment Processing: Ensuring quick deposits and withdrawals for players, creating a seamless gaming experience.- Multi-Currency Support: Gamify247's platform will be more accessible to a global audience by allowing players from around the world to transact in their preferred currency.- Robust Security: With state-of-the-art fraud protection and PCI compliance, ensuring safe and secure transactions for players and operators.- No Credit Check Payment Solutions: Expanding payment options to include those without access to traditional credit systems, increasing financial inclusion in the iGaming space.Through this partnership, WinWinPay is helping Gamify247 improve its payment infrastructure while enabling the platform to expand its reach and better serve its growing international client base.Gamify247 Offers an Immersive iGaming Experience for Players.Gamify247 is a leading iGaming platform offering a diverse selection of online games designed to captivate players worldwide. From live dealer experiences to a wide array of slot games, virtual sports, and sports betting, the platform caters to a variety of gaming preferences. With its innovative and intuitive interface, Gamify247 ensures players enjoy an immersive gaming experience.Key features of Gamify247's offerings include:- Live Casino Games: Including blackjack, roulette, and baccarat, with real dealers offering real-time interaction.- Slot Games: A wide variety of themes, from classic to modern, providing something for every type of player.- Virtual Sports: Offering virtual sports leagues and events for fans who enjoy the thrill of betting on simulated sports.- Sports Betting: A comprehensive sportsbook offering betting opportunities on global sports events, including football, basketball, and more.By integrating WinWinPay's payment solutions, Gamify247 is able to offer a frictionless payment experience that ensures users can deposit, wager, and withdraw without delay, contributing to player satisfaction and retention."We're excited to partner with WinWinPay to bring our players a smoother, more secure way to handle payments. Their innovative approach allows us to connect with a Global audience while streamlining payment processing for our users". We look forward to a long and fruitful partnership" said Paul Taylor Head of Payment Services at Gamify247Unlocking New Opportunities for Gamify247's GrowthThis partnership opens up a wealth of opportunities for Gamify247 to expand its customer base. With WinWinPay's global presence and diverse payment options, Gamify247 will now be able to cater to a larger, more diverse audience, including players in emerging markets where traditional payment systems may be less accessible.“We're thrilled to be partnering with Gamify247, a leader in the iGaming sector, to bring our industry-leading payment solutions to their platform,” said David Aldridge CEO of Aladdin Tech .“Our goal is to simplify the payment process for both players and operators while ensuring that Gamify247's customers can enjoy a seamless, secure gaming experience.”About WinWinPayWinWinPay is a product of Aladdin Tech, a global technology company committed to driving innovation in digital payments. Focused on serving the needs of small businesses and emerging markets, WinWinPay combines accessibility, scalability, and security to deliver industry-leading payment solutions.About Gamify247Gamify247 is an innovative iGaming platform offering a wide range of engaging online games, from live casino experiences to virtual sports and sports betting. With a commitment to delivering a dynamic and immersive gaming experience, Gamify247 aims to provide players worldwide with a comprehensive and secure gaming environment.

