Indian Rap Icon DIVINE Roped In As Global Brand Ambassador Of Parimatch

(MENAFN- NewsVoir) New Delhi, Delhi, India Parimatch is proud to announce its exclusive partnership with the multi-platinum Indian rap mogul, DIVINE , who is taking on the role of the company's Global Brand Ambassador.



Hailing from the bustling streets of Mumbai, DIVINE (real name Vivian Fernandes), has indelibly etched hip-hop into India's cultural fabric. His authentic storytelling and powerful lyrics have resonated deeply with audiences, proving that overcoming challenges and forging one's own path is possible regardless of origin. DIVINE's journey embodies the spirit of self-expression and passionate pursuit, mirroring Parimatch's commitment to empowering individuals to transform their dreams into reality. This collaboration celebrates the power of embracing one's unique identity in the pursuit of excellence.



In his new role as Global brand ambassador for Parimatch, DIVINE will represent it publicly and participate in premium brand experiences for fans worldwide.



“I'm thrilled to be teaming up with Parimatch,” DIVINE shared.“It's all about taking chances and going beyond what you think is possible-something I've always believed in. I didn't just dream about success, I followed my passion and embraced every opportunity along the way. Parimatch and I are here to remind everyone that if you stay brave and true to yourself, you can make your boldest dreams come true. Can't wait to see where this journey takes us!”



Parimatch warmly welcomes DIVINE as Global Brand Ambassador and eager to embark on this incredible journey together. As part of the powerful alliance, DIVINE and Parimatch will promote Indian hip-hop culture worldwide and empower their audiences to embrace a lifestyle of bold ambition and a winner's attitude through exclusive music projects, fan engagements, and live performances that blend music and gaming.



About Parimatch

Parimatch is the #1 global gaming platform. Since 1994, Parimatch has grown to be enjoyed by 3,000,000 active users worldwide. It is trusted by the world's top athletes and celebrities like Trinidadian cricket stars Nicholas Pooran and Sunil Narine. Parimatch is the Regional Sponsor of the Argentine Football Association and the Title Sponsor of the Antigua & Barbuda Falcons cricket team, a Caribbean Premier League (CPL) franchise. Since 2019, Parimatch has been one of the leading betting brands in Africa, Asia, and Latin America.