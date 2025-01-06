Global Tea Market: Projected Growth To US$ 35.6 Billion By 2034

(MENAFN- EIN Presswire)

Tea Becoming Popular Healthy Beverage among Consumers Looking to Enhance Wellbeing: Fact Report

ROCKVILLE, MD, UNITED STATES, January 6, 2025 /EINPresswire / -- According to the updated research analysis by Fact, a research and competitive intelligence provider, the global tea market is analyzed to reach a worth of US$ 20.4 billion in 2024. Worldwide sales of tea are forecasted to rise at a CAGR of 5.7% from 2024 to 2034.The size of the tea market is driven by trends in and wellness. Recent years have seen a significant growth in interest in health and wellbeing, which is fueling the expansion of the tea market. More consumers are turning to tea as a healthy beverage option to improve their overall well-being. Teas with specific health benefits, such as reducing stress, boosting immunity, aiding in weight loss, and helping digestion, are gaining popularity among more consumers.The most often consumed tea varieties include green tea, black tea, oolong tea, and herbal tea. Increasing interest in green tea is attributed to its popularity as a beverage or nutritional supplement promoting weight loss, easing headaches and digestive issues, and improving mental clarity.For More Insights into the Market, Request a Sample of this Report:Key Takeaway from Market StudyThe tea market is analyzed to reach a value of US$ 35.6 billion by the end of 2034 America is approximated to capture a 23.9% share of the global market in 2024.Global sales of black tea are evaluated to rise at a CAGR of 5.8% to reach US$ 25.1 billion by 2034-end of tea in Japan are projected to rise at 6.2% CAGR through 2034.South Korea is analyzed to account for a share of 22.2% of the East Asian market revenue in 2024 market in East Asia is forecasted to expand at a CAGR of 6% from 2024 to 2034.“The increasing number of people using social media, where influencers and celebrities are promoting several tea brands and tea-related lifestyle products, is contributing to their rising sales,” says a Fact analyst.Herbal Tea Known for Anti-inflammatory and Antioxidant QualitiesHerbal teas are becoming more popular as a result of their purported health advantages. Herbal teas have long been recognized for their anti-inflammatory and antioxidant properties; some have even been linked to improved digestion and sleep. As more people are looking to natural remedies for several health problems, herbal teas have grown in popularity.Tea is a popular and alluring beverage because of its flavonoids and antioxidants, which contribute to its health benefits.Specific compounds are used in the functional tea business to address a number of health concerns. Herbal teas are gaining popularity because of their purported health advantages. Many herbal tea varieties are widely recognized for their anti-inflammatory and antioxidant properties; some have even been linked to improved sleep and digestion. With more people looking to alternative remedies for various health problems, herbal teas have grown in popularity.Tea is a popular and enticing beverage for anybody looking to enhance their overall well-being because of its flavonoids and antioxidants, which contribute to numerous of its health benefits. The market is growing because those who drink two or more cups of tea a day have a 9–13% reduced chance of dying than people who don't, according to a September 2022 National Institutes of Health (NIH) research.Get Customization on this Report for Specific Research Solutions:Country-specific PerspectivesWith an anticipated 23.9% market share contribution in 2024, North America is a crucial area. In 2024, the East Asia area is predicted to account for 22.4% of the market. Because tea is such a popular beverage in nations like China, India, and Japan, the tea market is growing quickly across the Asia-Pacific area. Innovation in flavor, taste, and packaging is anticipated to create new economic opportunities for the local market.According to analysis, the US will account for 44.5% of the North American tea industry in 2024. Americans are turning to tea as a far better alternative to sugary sodas and other fizzy drinks as they cut back on their intake. The potential for weight loss, antioxidant properties, and a decreased risk of chronic diseases like diabetes and heart disease are just a few of the well-known health advantages of tea.Americans who place a higher importance on their health than they do on coffee and other sugar-filled drinks are starting to drink tea. Trends in the tea market are established by the positive correlation between the rise in wellness and tea consumption. The wide range of flavors and types of tea that are accessible in the nation, including herbal, green, black, white, oolong, and specialty teas, appeals to many tea enthusiasts.Explore More Studies Published by Fact Research:Tea Concentrate Market In 2024, the tea concentrate market is expected to be worth US$1,512.5 million. By 2034, the market value of tea concentrates is expected to reach US$ 2,378.6 million, with a 4.6% compound annual growth rate.Tea Infusion Market By the end of 2032, the worldwide tea infusion market is expected to have grown from its 2022 valuation of US$ 720.7 million to US$ 992.3 million at a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 3.2%.About Us:We are a trusted research partner of 80% of fortune 1000 companies across the globe. We are consistently growing in the field of market research with more than 1000 reports published every year. 