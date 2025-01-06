Data Center Switch Market To Hit $26.76 Billion By 2034 At A CAGR Of 5.2%

(MENAFN- EIN Presswire)

Secure Remote Access with IoT Device Isolation Bringing Demand for Data Center Switches: Fact Report

ROCKVILLE, MD, UNITED STATES, January 6, 2025 /EINPresswire / -- As analyzed in the recently published report by Fact, a research and competitive intelligence provider, the global data center switches market is estimated to reach US$ 16.1 billion in 2024. The market is projected to advance at a CAGR of 5.2% between 2024 and 2034.The demand for cybersecurity switches is rising globally as more enterprises become aware of their several applications and advantages in an expanding digital environment. These adaptable devices are essential in today's intricate security environments because they provide a potent mix of network segmentation, access control, and threat detection capabilities.The increasing complexity of network infrastructures and the emergence of sophisticated cyber threats have stimulated the use of cybersecurity switches across several sectors. Because of their capacity to increase threat detection, decrease attack surfaces, and boost overall network performance, data center switches are now an affordable option for companies of all kinds.Demand has been further increased by the growing requirements for regulatory compliance and the move toward zero-trust systems. Cybersecurity switches provide a scalable and flexible solution that changes with the times as long as businesses emphasize strong security measures. The adaptability and efficiency of cybersecurity switches are proving solutions vital in creating robust and secure network infrastructures globally, catering to both small and large corporations.For More Insights into the Market, Request a Sample of this Report:Key Takeaways from Market StudyThe global data center switch market is forecasted to make a revenue of around US$ 26.76 billion by 2034. The East Asia market is estimated to reach a valuation of US$ 7.95 billion by 2034.The market in the United States is forecasted to advance at a CAGR of 6% between 2024 and 2034, with a projected share of 63.5% of the North American market by the end of 2034.The market in South Korea in East Asia is evaluated to hold a share of 13.2% by the end of 2034 all types of switches available in the market, the ethernet segment is projected to expand at a CAGR of 4.4% between 2024 and 2034."Data center switch gives cost-effective security solutions to the businesses, which is creating prospects for market players going forward," says a Fact analyst. Demand for data center switches is also increased by the growing requirement for regulatory compliance and the move toward zero-trust systems. Cybersecurity switches provide a scalable and flexible solution that changes with the times as long as businesses emphasize strong security measures.The adaptability and efficiency of cybersecurity switches are proving vital in creating robust and secure network infrastructures globally, catering to both small and large corporations. Cybersecurity switches provide a scalable and flexible solution that changes with the times as long as businesses emphasize strong security measures.The adaptability and efficiency of cybersecurity switches are proving vital in creating robust and secure network infrastructures globally, catering to both small and large corporations.Switches Offer a Distribution Layer to Boost ProductivityThe access switch market has grown at the fastest rate because to the extensive network connectivity that these switches offer to distribution layers and many end users. Although access switches are not as strong as core and distribution switches, they are required in larger quantities throughout a multi-layered network. Access switches need more ports in order to balance the load and move data between networks.As a result, these switches ensure server and network connectivity. The market for data center switches is growing as a result of technical developments including improved bandwidth and performance, as well as the expansion of servers and data centers across various sectors.The market for Ethernet data center switches is growing as a result of Ethernet switches' superior performance and scalability. The growth of data centers and the advancement of virtualization technologies are driving the need for switches with more bandwidth.Get Customization on this Report for Specific Research Solutions:The world is becoming more digitalDue to the growing digital transformation of organizations brought about by the widespread use of AI and ML technologies, the proliferation of Internet of Things (IoT) devices, and the growth of big data analytics, the market is expanding faster than it would otherwise. Data center switches are therefore widely used to ensure high-speed data processing and transmission within data centers, which is essential to managing the massive amount of data effectively and handling the growing volume of data.The massive volume of unstructured data from social media and mobile devices is driving the market's expansion by allowing advanced data center switches to manage various types of data traffic. By boosting the volume and speed of data flowing through data centers, the advent of fifth-generation (5G) communication technology is positively impacting market expansion.Explore More Studies Published by Fact Research:Green Data Center Market According to a recently released research report by Fact, the worldwide market is expected to grow at a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 15.5%, from a size of US$ 66.52 billion in 2024 to US$ 281.04 billion by the end of 2034.Data Center Market The worldwide data center industry is expected to grow rapidly at a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 12% from its estimated value of US$ 125.7 billion in 2024 to US$ 390.4 billion in 2034.About Us:We are a trusted research partner of 80% of fortune 1000 companies across the globe. We are consistently growing in the field of market research with more than 1000 reports published every year. 