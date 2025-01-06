HBKU, IEEE Co-Host The 36th International Conference on Microelectronics

(MENAFN- HBKU Media) Doha, January 5, 2025 - Hamad Bin Khalifa University’s (HBKU) College of Science and Engineering (CSE) and the Institute of Electrical and Electronics Engineers (IEEE) co-hosted the 36th International Conference on Microelectronics, convening leading researchers, practitioners, and educators from around the world.



Held from December 14 to 17 under the theme “Innovations in Circuits and Systems for a Sustainable Future,” the four-day conference showcased the latest research and technologies in the field through oral and poster sessions, technical workshops, tutorials, and plenary talks delivered by globally renowned experts. Thought leaders also engaged in conversations about wider contexts affecting the industry, including a panel discussion titled “Bridging the Divide: the Middle East’s Role in the Global Chip Race” which focused on how the region could navigate the increasingly polarized global semiconductor sector.



“CSE and IEEE took this opportunity to collaborate toward the development of education, training, research, and capacity-building in the vital fields of microelectronics, circuits and systems and bring this touchstone event back to Qatar,” said Dr. Amine Bermak, Conference Co-Chair and Professor and Associate Dean at CSE. “It exemplifies how the College engages and leads in research disciplines of national and global importance, pursuing impactful partnerships that transcend borders.”



The conference featured keynote addresses from leading academic and industry figures, including Dr. Achim Strass, Head of Technology Scouting and Cooperation at Nexperia; Dr. Pradeep Elamanchili, Vice President and Head of Global Custom Silicon/ASIC R&D at Western Digital; and Dr. Mihai Sanduleanu, Associate Professor at Khalifa University of Science and Technology.



Attendees engaged in specialized technical sessions and workshops covering various topics including biomedical engineering, communications systems, chaos theory, energy efficient computing, and others. Professionals took the opportunity to network with their peers, exploring potential collaborations while swapping insights from their own markets, while university students got the chance to display their research and participate in career development sessions, enabling them to bolster their budding careers in the circuits and systems field.



“This conference highlights how microelectronics and semiconductors are pivotal to Qatar’s journey toward becoming a global hub for innovation and economic diversification,” said Fahad Al-Kuwari, Senior Manager Investor Relations at the Investment Promotion Agency (Invest Qatar). “By facilitating dialogue between international experts, we are laying the groundwork for future breakthroughs and reinforcing Qatar’s position in the global technology landscape.”



The conference featured 6 outstanding tutorials related to contemporary topics such as AI, wearable electronics, healthcare and sensors. Five world class keynotes were also delivered by renowned international experts not only from academia but also from world leading industries such as western digital and Nexperia. The conference also featured 83 technical research papers from across 36 countries spanning academic institutions and industry. The conference was a true networking event illustrating how academia and industry from all parts of the world can get together to advance knowledge and research in microelectronics.



Invest Qatar closely worked with HBKU and IEEE to support the hosting of the event, while the Qatar Research, Development, and Innovation (QRDI) Council, and the Qatar Free Zones Authority also made key contributions to its successful running.







