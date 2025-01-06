Sharjah Safari Concludes “Mufasa: The Lion King” Screening with Over 3,000 Visitors

(MENAFN- Saharapr) Sharjah Safari, the largest of its kind outside Africa and a flagship destination under the Environment and Protected Areas Authority (EPAA) in Sharjah, has successfully concluded its special outdoor screening of Mufasa: The Lion King. Held in collaboration with Walt Disney, Vox Cinemas, and Italia (Disney’s exclusive distributor in the Middle East), the event ran for 13 days, from December 23, 2024, to January 4, 2025, attracting over 3,000 nature and cinema enthusiasts. This remarkable initiative has become one of the standout activities of the new season at Sharjah Safari.



Visitors enjoyed a one-of-a-kind cinematic experience, watching the film amidst the breathtaking natural surroundings that define Sharjah Safari. Spanning 120 minutes, the film presented an epic new chapter, combining stunning visuals with thrilling storytelling. The event seamlessly blended the magic of cinema with the allure of nature, captivating the audience and elevating the experience to extraordinary levels.



A Remarkable Success Strengthening Sharjah’s Position as a Global Eco-Tourism Destination

Her Excellency Hana Saif Al Suwaidi, Chairperson of the EPAA in Sharjah, highlighted the immense success of the Mufasa: The Lion King screening. She emphasized that the event offered a unique experience, solidifying the Sharjah’s reputation as a leading destination for eco-tourism and recreation. The initiative aligns with Sharjah’s shared vision to promote global awareness through innovative media and artistic approaches about the conservation of endangered species.



Her Excellency stated: “Attracting over 3,000 visitors underscores the growing appeal of the innovative events we host. This success reflects the importance of strategic partnerships with global leaders such as Walt Disney, Vox Cinemas, and Italia Film. Together, we deliver exceptional experiences that exceed visitor expectations, positioning Sharjah Safari as both a tourism destination and an educational platform. Here, the joy of exploration meets the critical mission of raising awareness about the importance of preserving biodiversity.”



She added: “We remain committed to organizing distinguished events that meet the aspirations of our visitors while showcasing the immense potential of Sharjah. Guided by the vision of His Highness Sheikh Dr. Sultan bin Muhammad Al Qasimi, Member of the Supreme Council and Ruler of Sharjah, we strive to establish the emirate as a global leader in eco-tourism.”



A Season Filled with Activities

Sharjah Safari continues to offer a wide range of activities in its new season, providing an experience that combines entertainment and education. It remains a major attraction for nature enthusiasts and a source of inspiration for visitors from around the globe.



The safari is open daily from 8:30 AM to 6:00 PM, offering multiple ticket options and packages tailored to meet the needs of diverse visitors. These include Gold, Silver, and Bronze packages, each designed to provide unique services and experiences. These carefully curated options ensure that all visitors enjoy memorable and extraordinary moments, catering to every preference and expectation.





MENAFN06012025005141011673ID1109057677