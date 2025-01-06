Where elegance meets durability: introducing the G-SHOCK GMA-S110ST Silk Texture Series

(MENAFN- Watermelon Communications) Dubai, UAE –January 05, 2024: CASIO has unveiled the G-SHOCK GMA-S110ST Silk Texture Series, a collection that reimagines the classic toughness of the G-SHOCK in a design that’s soft, smooth, and stylish. Tailored for women, this series introduces a silky, pearlescent finish that evokes the elegance of fine fabric while preserving G-SHOCK’s hallmark durability.

Available in three sophisticated colours — sky blue, pink, and white — the GMA-S110ST stands out with its distinct, silky texture on both the bezel and the band. This unique surface treatment not only provides a soft, elegant look but also offers a tactile experience that’s unlike any other G-SHOCK model.

Staying true to CASIO’s sustainability mission, the key resin components of the bezel and band are made from bio-based resin. By using renewable organic materials, CASIO continues to push the boundaries of sustainable design while offering the same shock resistance and water resistance that G-SHOCK wearers have come to expect.

In terms of functionality, the GMA-S110ST provides all the essential G-SHOCK features, including world time, a stopwatch, countdown timer, and an LED light for easy readability. The timepiece’s shimmery, pearlescent finish makes it as much a style statement as it is a reliable companion for daily wear and adventure.

Key features

• Silk-textured finish for an elegant, tactile experience.

• Available in three colours: sky blue, pink, and white.

• Bio-based resin band and bezel for reduced environmental impact.

• Classic G-SHOCK functions: world time, stopwatch, countdown timer, and LED light.

• 200-meter water resistance

Where to find them

Now available at authorised retailers across the region, the GMA-S110ST Silk Texture Series offers a sophisticated yet durable option for women seeking a blend of fashion and function. With innovative material use and striking aesthetic, it’s a true testament to CASIO’s ongoing pursuit of design excellence and sustainability.





MENAFN06012025004053011591ID1109057672