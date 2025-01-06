Singapore announces evacuation of 35 residents after fire broke out in eastern region

(MENAFN) Around 35 residents were evacuated early yesterday morning after a fire broke out in a vacant three-story semi-detached house in eastern Singapore. The Singapore Civil Defence Force (SCDF) received an alert about the fire at approximately 12:45 a.m. Firefighters from the Kallang Fire Station and Paya Lebar Fire Station responded quickly to the scene. Upon arrival, they found the blaze consuming the first floor and rapidly spreading to the upper levels of the house.



Firefighters worked tirelessly through the early hours to contain the fire, which was successfully extinguished by around 3:00 a.m. Despite the intense flames, the upper floors of the affected house sustained significant smoke and burn damage. Additionally, an adjacent unit also suffered some damage from the fire, though the exact extent is still unclear.



Fortunately, no injuries were reported in the incident. As a precautionary measure, approximately 35 residents from nearby properties were evacuated to ensure their safety while emergency crews handled the situation. The swift response of the firefighters helped prevent further escalation of the blaze.



The cause of the fire is still under investigation by authorities. The SCDF continues to work on determining the circumstances surrounding the incident, which caused significant disruption in the area but was thankfully contained without loss of life.

