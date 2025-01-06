Qatari PM holds meeting with high-level Syrian delegation

(MENAFN) On Sunday, HE the Prime and Minister of Foreign Affairs Mohammed bin Abdulrahman bin Jassim al-Thani held a meeting with a high-level Syrian delegation currently visiting Qatar. The delegation was led by Asaad al-Shaibani, the Minister of Foreign Affairs in Syria’s new administration, and included Minister of Defence Murhaf Abu Qasra and Anas Khattab, the Head of the Intelligence Service. This marked an important moment for dialogue between the two countries, as both sides sought to explore opportunities for strengthening their bilateral relationship.



The discussions centered on expanding cooperation across various sectors, with a particular focus on addressing the challenges facing Syria. Both parties explored ways to enhance Qatar's humanitarian assistance efforts aimed at alleviating the hardships endured by the Syrian people. In addition to the humanitarian angle, the talks also touched on a range of regional and international issues that are of mutual concern, further emphasizing the shared interests between Qatar and Syria.



HE the Prime Minister and Minister of Foreign Affairs reiterated Qatar’s unwavering support for Syria’s unity, sovereignty, and independence. This support was underscored by a commitment to helping Syria achieve its goals, particularly in creating a stable and peaceful society where institutions and the rule of law can thrive. Both sides recognized the importance of meeting the aspirations of the Syrian people for a dignified and prosperous life.



The meeting demonstrated Qatar's dedication to assisting Syria during a time of great need, while also working toward stronger diplomatic and humanitarian ties between the two nations. The discussions highlighted Qatar’s continued role in supporting Syria’s long-term stability and the well-being of its citizens.

