Two Policemen Martyred In Lakki Marwat As Violence Against Police In KP Escalates

(MENAFN- Tribal News Network) The wave of violence targeting in Khyber Pakhtunkhwa's southern districts continues unabated, with the latest incident claiming the lives of two policemen in Lakki Marwat.

According to sources, the attack occurred within the jurisdiction of Ghazni Khel police station in Khairukhel Pakka, where unidentified assailants on motorcycles opened fire, killing Constables Hikmat Khan and Khan Bahadur on the spot.

Following the incident, a heavy contingent of police arrived at the scene, collecting evidence and cordoning off the area for a search operation. Rescue 1122 teams transported the martyred officers to the District Headquarters Hospital in Tajazai, where their bodies will be handed over to their families after necessary formalities.

This tragic incident adds to the growing list of attacks targeting law enforcement in Khyber Pakhtunkhwa, particularly in the province's southern districts. On January 3, unidentified gunmen shot and killed Constable Kamran on Miranshah Road in Bannu. Four days earlier, on December 31, an attempt was made to blow up a police mobile van in Bannu, injuring six personnel, including a sub-inspector.

The alarming frequency of such attacks underscores the volatile security situation in the region, posing a persistent challenge for law enforcement.