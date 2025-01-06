Ukrainian forces launch long-range missile attack on Belgorod, all intercepted

(MENAFN) Ukrainian military forces conducted a new long-range assault on Belgorod Region, deploying eight US-made ATACMS ballistic missiles, all of which were intercepted, according to the Russian Defense on Friday.



The missiles were neutralized by Russia’s S-400 and Pantsir-SM air defense systems, the ministry reported. However, there was no further information on the specific target of the attack or any potential damage or casualties resulting from it.



“The actions of the Kiev regime, supported by its Western handlers, will provoke retaliatory actions,” the Russian military emphasized.



In recent weeks, Ukrainian forces have launched multiple long-range strikes on internationally recognized Russian territory, using various Western-supplied weapons, such as US-made ATACMS missiles and French-British cruise missiles. These attacks followed the easing of restrictions by some of Ukraine’s Western allies on the use of long-range weaponry they had provided.



Moscow has repeatedly cautioned that such actions implicate the US-led NATO alliance as a direct participant in the conflict, arguing that Ukraine would not be able to utilize these precision weapons without the support of Western experts.

