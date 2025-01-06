Nextgen Digital Evaluates Expanded Opportunities Within Data Hosting & Cloud Computing

(MENAFN- GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) Fredericton, New Brunswick, Jan. 06, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- NextGen Digital Platforms Inc. (CSE:NXT) (FSE:Z12) (“ NextGen ” or the“ Company ”) is pleased to report that it has commenced the evaluation of additional opportunities within the cloud computing and data hosting sector. By leveraging its existing expertise in its Cloud AI Hosting division, NextGen aims to offer scalable, cost-efficient, and sustainable solutions to meet the growing global demand for reliable data hosting services.

Amidst a pervasive worldwide power shortage and growing demands for computing power(1), the need for secure and affordable data hosting capabilities persists. NextGen's Cloud AI Hosting division has already demonstrated strong capabilities in providing advanced cloud-based services to cutting-edge artificial intelligence applications.

These initiatives will capitalize on the Company's existing platform to deliver enhanced offerings tailored to a broader range of industries and enterprises. Additionally, this strategy aligns with NextGen's vision of becoming a leading institution within the crypto economy through providing investors exposure to both digital assets and digital infrastructure.

“We are continuing to develop and refine NextGen's strategic direction by leveraging our existing platform and experiences,” said Alexander Tjiang, Interim CEO of NextGen.“With our established expertise in Cloud AI Hosting and our recent expansion into the digital assets space, we see a tremendous opportunity to redefine value in the digital infrastructure sector. This evaluation aligns with our commitment to delivering innovative solutions that empower our clients and investors while supporting sustainability.”

About NextGen Digital Platforms Inc.

NextGen Digital Platforms Inc. (CSE: NXT) is listed on the Canadian Securities Exchange. The Company currently operates e-commerce platform PCSections.com (“ PCS ”) and a hardware-as-a-service business supporting the artificial intelligence sector, called cloud AI hosting (“ Cloud AI Hosting ”). Both PCS and Cloud AI Hosting were developed in-house by NextGen. The Company also intends to democratize access to cryptocurrencies by providing investors with exposure to a diversified basket of digital assets through a regulated public vehicle. From time to time, the Company also intends to evaluate and acquire or develop other micro-technology platforms.

For More Information:

Alexander Tjiang, Interim Chief Executive Officer

(416) 300-7398

...

