Unmanned Systems Forces Begin Using Drones With Fiber-Optic Control Channels Cinc Syrskyi

(MENAFN- UkrinForm) The Unmanned Systems Forces of the Ukrainian have begun deploying drones with fiber-optic control channels on the battlefield.

This was reported by Commander-in-Chief of the Ukrainian Armed Forces Oleksandr Syrskyi on , according to Ukrinform.

Syrskyi announced that he held a monthly meeting with commanders of unmanned systems and electronic warfare units via conference. The meeting reviewed performance results for December.

Syrskyi noted an increase in the use of unmanned systems in combat. The enemy has expanded their use of strike drones with fiber-optic control channels, posing a threat to military equipment during movement.

"However, we are not standing still and have also started deploying FPV drones with fiber-optic channels, which enhance our capabilities to destroy Russian military equipment and personnel," Syrskyi stated.

in

He also highlighted the "growing efficiency and durability" of Ukrainian unmanned systems, naming Major Robert Brovdi's unmanned systems regiment as a leader in these advancements.

According to Syrskyi, operators of the Defense Forces' unmanned systems destroyed over 54,000 enemy targets in December. Nearly half of this - 49% - was achieved using kamikaze drones.

He mentioned that the top-performing units included the unmanned systems of the 46th Airmobile Brigade, the 57th Motorized Infantry Brigade, the 28th Mechanized Brigade, the 35th Marine Brigade, and the 3rd Assault Brigade.

Syrskyi expressed gratitude to the soldiers for their resilience and success in eliminating the enemy.

Additionally, the commander received reports from Colonel Vadym Sukharevskyi, Chief of the Unmanned Systems Forces, representatives of General Staff departments, and various branches of the Armed Forces on the progress and capabilities of unmanned aerial, ground, and maritime systems.

Syrskyi stated that the discussion included high-tech developments in unmanned systems, electronic warfare, their application in combat, and countermeasures against advanced enemy technologies.

He emphasized enhancing the capabilities of the unmanned systems unit of the 155th Mechanized Brigade and addressing unresolved issues, issuing all necessary instructions.

"We are increasing the number of brigades equipped with enhanced unmanned systems. We are finalizing the concept for a dedicated unmanned systems brigade and its standard structure, and we are in the final stages," Syrskyi emphasized.

He outlined tasks for January and recognized outstanding servicemen from unmanned systems units.

"We will continue working together. The greater the efficiency of our high-tech weaponry, the better we can preserve the lives of Ukrainian servicemen," Syrskyi concluded.

As previously reported by Ukrinform, Syrskyi stated that following operational reviews in units conducting defensive operations in Donetsk region, the Russian Federation's army is suffering record losses.