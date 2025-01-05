GCRC Founder Known As The Researcher OG Secures Researcher® Trademark For Professional Rebranding

(MENAFN- EIN Presswire)

Mike Robinson, Founder Global Cannabinoid Research Center, has rebranded from Researcher OG to a more professional look

Mike Robinson, the Corporations CEO, is a cannabinoid researcher that was just named to the Top 100 Most Influential People In Cannabis for 2021 by High Times Magazine.

The CEO is Dad to Genevieve who has severe Autism and Epilepsy - she was at one of his many cannabis compassion patients before she became his daughter 8 years ago

The Researcher OG has rebranded as 'Researcher' after rebounding from a 2 year Cancer battle, now in full remission he's ready to help the world heal

Internationally renowned cannabinoid researcher Mike Robinson has secured the trademark for "Researcher", seeks JV while marking a significant shift in branding

- Mike Robinson, CEO, Nanobles, Inc BARBARA, CA, UNITED STATES, January 5, 2025 /EINPresswire / -- Mike Robinson , CEO and founder of Nanobles Corporation and Global Cannabinoid Research Center (GCRC), is a leading figure in cannabis research. He announced that the entity is preparing to file the official Statement of Use with the US Patent and Trademark Office for the Researcher® brand.Known affectionately by his global audience as "The Researcher OG ," Robinson is transitioning from the moniker to a more professional branding approach. This move signals a new chapter in his efforts to elevate cannabis science and innovation through strategic industry partnerships."While I deeply value the connection people feel with 'The Researcher OG,' the decision to move forward with the Researcher® brand reflects my commitment to professionalism and global reach in the cannabis industry," said Mike Robinson. "This evolution allows for more inclusive opportunities to collaborate with like-minded individuals and organizations dedicated to advancing cannabinoid research and improving lives."Robinson, who has gained international recognition for his groundbreaking work in cannabinoid therapeutics and ECS Balance Control theory done during and after publicly tackling multiple cancer battles victoriously and quitting a two-decade pharmaceutical addiction to opioids that began after a pro auto racing wreck, has long been a trusted voice in the cannabis and endocannabinoid science community for quite some time."It was exciting to see this make it to the final registered trademark; due to the name itself, we knew there would be issues, but we pushed on as this brand name is so important to Mike," explained Operations Manager and partner David Uhalley. "I'm excited to see what happens. The Researcher's brand name should harness the world's needs for what he offers the global plant medicine industry before we even hit on the educational mission planned for this brand, including our Open AI "Plant Chat" that will allow us to dig deep into consumer trends in the plant medicine space."His social media presence under "The Researcher OG" has inspired countless individuals. The creation and mission of the Researcher® brand aim to expand beyond the digital space into tangible collaborations that push the boundaries of cannabis innovation.As part of this initiative, Robinson is actively seeking strategic partnerships with companies and organizations in the global hemp and cannabis industries. The Researcher® brand is positioned to bridge the gap between scientific research, product development, and consumer education, fostering a deeper understanding of the potential cannabinoids hold for health and wellness."My partner filed a trademark as Researcher OG on my behalf, and it was surprising how much confusion OG caused. Many in the cannabis industry have tried to trademark their strains and creations with OG, which only added to the mix-up," Robinson explained. "The confusion was ultimately smoothed out by our filing of 'Researcher,' which seemed to move quickly toward approval-likely as a way to resolve the OG trademark complications. Researcher® is far more valuable and reflects the professionalism and clarity needed for a global presence."Mike Robinson's plans for the Researcher® brand include:Educational Outreach and Certification Programs:The plan includes much more than a brand; it allows consumers and professionals to access various certifications by "The Researcher." The mission is to develop a curriculum to educate consumers, medical professionals, and industry leaders on the latest cannabinoid and Endocannabinoid system research, and the goal is to give consumers far more than a product.Collaborative Innovation:The Global Cannabinoid Research Center, founder and CEO of Nanobles Corporation, envisions partnering with cultivators, manufacturers, and researchers to explore natural cannabinoid applications like CBGa, CBDa, along with other major and minor cannabinoids to expand this brand that comes with much-needed ECS education.Global Advocacy:The Researcher's mission is to promote evidence-based products with sustainable practices in cannabis and extract production and distribution. Robinson also seeks a Joint Venture or partnership to create a globally recognized top-tier plant-based extract brand. He has expressed the desire to have educators and manufacturers join him in the endeavor."Research is the foundation of innovation, and collaboration is the cornerstone of progress," Robinson added. "With the Researcher® brand, I aim to create a platform that connects science, industry, and people, delivering solutions that enhance the quality of life for individuals worldwide."Mike Robinson is distinguished in the cannabis research and medical science communities. He frequently participates in global symposiums and conferences. As a guest speaker, he captivates audiences with engaging presentations on the complexities of the Endocannabinoid System (ECS), the therapeutic potential of cannabinoids like CBGA, and his pioneering work in ECS Balance Control.As a keynote speaker, Robinson delivers powerful and transformative messages, blending cutting-edge science with his journey of overcoming adversity, including battling cancer, stroke, epilepsy, and pharmaceutical opioid addiction. Additionally, his role on organizational committees allows him to shape these events by ensuring they provide meaningful discussions, spotlight groundbreaking research, and connect professionals across disciplines.His presence at these symposiums is a testament to his commitment to advancing cannabinoid research. Mike Robinson's vision for the future of cannabinoid research and education is deeply rooted in collaboration and inclusivity. "His search for production partners, strategic alliances, and educational collaborations, driven by a desire to create a global ecosystem that fosters innovation and accessibility, is a beautiful vision," stated Uhalley. "I've watched him work to educate for most of the past decade, pushing brands and income-generating endeavors aside solely to help the community. Although I'm only involved in gaining and holding the trademark now, I hope his mission sees fruition as the world needs passionate educators."Mike Robinson entered the cannabis industry not as a business venture but as a mission of compassion and service. In the early 2010s, he became a compassion provider, dedicating himself to giving away cannabis oils to those in need, free of charge. He leveraged personal connections, worked tirelessly seven days a week, and traveled the nation distributing oils to individuals and large groups. The giving was done for years while battling multiple types of late-stage cancer, yet his focus remained on helping others find relief through cannabinoid therapies.Through this journey, Robinson's selflessness and dedication led him to meet families and individuals needing help. The same natural remedies he used changed many lives. Among them was the family that suddenly became his own-in a journey that created what is known as The Cannabis Love Story.Eight years later, his family has grown to include three daughters and two grandsons, forming a bond rooted in love, care, and the transformative power of cannabis. This incredible story of resilience, compassion, and connection has become the foundation of Robinson's personal and professional life, shaping his legacy in the cannabis world."I would love to see many of the educators I know involved in this; I'm not the only researcher, but I am aware that others have their own plans - either way, this is an open invitation to join me," Robinson emphasizes, highlighting his belief that progress comes from collective effort.If you're interested in becoming a partner in the Researcher® brand, exploring strategic partnership opportunities, or discussing investment possibilities, reach out today. With a globally recognized vision in cannabinoid research, education, and innovation, Robinson is highly dedicated to fostering meaningful collaborations to expand the impact of this work.Join a mission focused on advancing health, wellness, and education worldwide.

