(MENAFN- Live Mint) UK Grooming Gangs Scandal: In the past two days, Elon Musk has taken to social to express his outrage over the handling of 'grooming gangs' in UK, particularly referencing the infamous Rotherham scandal. He has accused Sir Keir Starmer, the UK PM, of failing to adequately prosecute these gangs during his tenure as Director of Public Prosecutions. Elon Musk's posts on X (formerly Twitter) have included calls for PM Starmer to face charges for his alleged complicity in what he describes as "the worst mass crime in the history of Britain." Musk has also demanded that King Charles intervene by dissolving Parliament, highlighting his frustration with the government's response to these serious allegations.

According to The Independent, minister Jess Phillips denied requests for the Home Office to lead a public inquiry into child sexual exploitation and grooming. Elon Musk triggered an attack on UK government, as he suggested Phillips“deserves to be in prison”.

“Instead of the Government leading a probe, Oldham must follow in the footsteps of other towns like Rotherham and Telford and commission its own inquiry into historical abuse of children,” Phillips said in a letter to the local council.

A national inquiry led by Professor Alexis Jay, concluded in 2022, investigated the handling of 'Grooming gang' cases by Greater Manchester Police in areas like Manchester, Oldham, and Rochdale, focusing on organised abuse following multiple convictions across the UK between 2010 and 2014. Despite the inquiry's 20 recommendations, Professor Jay expressed frustration in November that none had been implemented over two years later, reported The Independent .

Grooming gangs in UK refer to groups of men, who exploited vulnerable children and young people through 'grooming' tactics for sexual abuse. These gangs typically established a relationship with their victims, often using manipulation, gifts, or threats to gain their trust before subjecting them to sexual exploitation. Notably, cases such as the Huddersfield grooming gang, Oldham grooming gang. The perpetrators, in once case had threatened to 'bomb the house of the victim. In recorded data these crimes only stretched from 2011-2014. However, locals have insisted that there be an inquiry to unravel the history of the crimes even before 2011.