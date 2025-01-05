Russians Attack Two Districts In Dnipropetrovsk Region Throughout Day Causing Destruction

(MENAFN- UkrinForm) Throughout the day, the enemy attacked Nikopol district and communities in Kryvyi Rih district of Dnipropetrovsk region, resulting in one fatality and significant destruction.

This was reported on by Serhii Lysak, Head of the Dnipropetrovsk Regional Military Administration, as cited by Ukrinform.

“Shelling in Nikopol district barely ceased throughout the day. Russians targeted local settlements with UAVs, dropping explosives, and heavy artillery. Tragically, a man was killed in the district center, and another person was injured,” Lysak wrote.

The Russian forces targeted Nikopol, Marhanets, and Pokrovske communities. Infrastructure and three businesses were damaged. Four apartment buildings, three private houses, a store, garages, an outbuilding, and vehicles were destroyed.

byin

The enemy also launched a kamikaze drone attack on Zelenodolsk community in Kryvyi Rih district, Dnipropetrovsk region. Fortunately, no casualties were reported, though an infrastructure facility was damaged.

Earlier reports indicated that a 43-year-old man died in Nikopol due to Russian artillery shelling.