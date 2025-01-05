Two Injured In Lyman Community, Donetsk Region, Amid Russian Shelling
(MENAFN- UkrinForm) Two people were injured in Zarichne, Lyman community of Donetsk region, following Russian shelling.
This was reported on Telegram by Vadym Filashkin, Head of the Donetsk Regional Military Administration, as cited by Ukrinform.
“Two other people have been injured in Donetsk region - this time in Zarichne, Lyman community,” Filashkin wrote.
The village came under Russian fire this evening, injuring two women, both 64 years old.
“Do not risk your life and health! Evacuate!” urged the regional head.
As previously reported by Ukrinform, five people were injured in Pokrovsk community, Donetsk region, due to Russian strikes.
