GEP ECOTECH Shredder Assists CEP In Achieving 100% IBC Tank Recycling

GEP ECOTECH provided a chemical barrel processing production line for a famous hazardous waste company in China.

NANYANG, HENAN, CHINA, January 6, 2025 /EINPresswire / -- CEP Environmental Co., Ltd. has unveiled a hazardous waste treatment line with an annual capacity of approximately 8,000 tons in Nanyang, a key industrial city in central China. The facility specializes in recycling Intermediate Bulk Containers (IBC tanks), iron oil drums, paint buckets, and other chemical liquid storage containers. The comprehensive recycling process incorporates shredding, washing, and co-processing in cement kilns, ensuring both material recovery and environmentally friendly waste disposal.Addressing the Challenges of Hazardous WasteHazardous waste recycling requires specialized systems to mitigate the risks associated with toxic leaks, combustion, or explosions. While many projects opt for fully enclosed shredding systems for added containment, this project prioritized cost efficiency and lower-risk material handling. To meet these requirements, GEP ECOTECH supplied a GD Series shear shredder integrated with a conveyor system. The setup utilizes a hopper to receive shredded materials, which are then transported via loader for subsequent processing.GD Series Shear Shredder: Tailored for IBC TanksThe GD Series shear shredder proved to be the key solution for CEP's diverse container recycling needs. Ma, the project manager, highlighted the shredder's performance during the pilot phase: "Many suppliers' equipment struggled to process the rolling and bulky materials, leading to inefficiencies and unmet capacity goals. GEP ECOTECH's hazardous waste shredders , specifically designed for container crushing, resolved this issue seamlessly. Their equipment exceeded our expectations, and we quickly finalized our partnership."The GD Series shredder, known for its robust construction and precision engineering, efficiently handles challenging materials such as IBC tanks and iron drums, ensuring high throughput and minimal downtime.A Strong Partnership for Sustainable SolutionsCEP Environmental Co., Ltd., co-funded by CITIC Industrial Fund, Kangwei Group, and Zijin Mining, is a leader in hazardous waste treatment and recycling in China. This collaboration with GEP ECOTECH builds on a history of successful projects, reinforcing both companies' commitment to sustainability and innovation.GEP ECOTECH's Expertise in Hazardous Waste ManagementGEP ECOTECH has extensive experience in hazardous waste pre-treatment solutions , offering reliable systems that integrate seamlessly with upstream and downstream facilities. Their solutions enhance safety, streamline efficiency, and minimize environmental risks, supporting 100% harmless disposal of hazardous waste. This project further solidifies GEP ECOTECH's position as a trusted partner in the hazardous waste management sector.Visit for more information.

