GRAP-3 Pollution Curbs Revoked In Delhi-NCR As Air Quality Improves

(MENAFN- Live Mint) The Commission for Air Quality Management (CAQM) has lifted Stage-III restrictions under the Graded Response Action Plan (GRAP) in Delhi-NCR. The decision to lift GRAP-3 pollution curbs in Delhi-NCR was taken after a notable improvement in the air quality (AQI) despite nail-biting cold. Stage-I and Stage-II measures, however, will remain in effect, officials said on Sunday.

The CAQM had on Friday invoked Stage-III curbs under the GRAP across the Delhi-NCR region amid another surge in air pollution levels. Earlier, GRAP Stage-III was lifted on December 27.

"Owing to the favourable meteorological conditions and better wind speed, the AQI of Delhi has been continuously improving and has been recorded as 339 at 4:00 PM and 335 at 5:00 PM and the trend/forecast indicates the AQI levels to further go down. As per the Air Quality & Weather forecast provided by IMD/ITM, there is a further likelihood of AQI of Delhi to remain in "Poor" category in the coming days owing to favourable meteorological

conditions," the air quality commission said.

Seeing favourable air quality in Delhi-NCR, the sub-committee decided to revoke GRAP-3 (severe air quality) curbs with immediate effect.

All construction and demolition projects will, however, not resume their activities. Stage I and II curbs under GRAP will remain invoked to ensure“the AQI levels do not slip further.”

“While GRAP Stage-III is being revoked, keeping in view the winter season when weather conditions may not be always favorable and in order to ensure that the AQI levels do not slip further, citizens are requested to strictly adhere to the citizen charter under GRAP-II,” it said in its press release.

The Supreme Court had earlier directed that GRAP's Stage III measures must be implemented if the AQI exceeds 350 and Stage-IV measures reintroduced if it surpasses 400. Stage-III and Stage-IV were activated on December 16 after AQI levels hit 401.

(With agency inputs)