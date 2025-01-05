Heritage Commission And Motoko Katakura Foundation Sign Cultural Cooperation Agreement

(MENAFN- Asdaf News) Riyadh – Asdaf News:

Eyeing to improve international cultural collaboration and exchange knowledge in the area of cultural heritage, the Heritage Commission and the Motoko Katakura Foundation for Desert Culture have signed a memorandum of understanding (MoU).

Along with other authorities and specialists, Dr. Jasser bin Sulaiman Al-Harbash, the chief executive officer of the Heritage Commission, and Dr. Hiroshi Nawata, the chairman of the Foundation's board of directors, attended the signing event, which took place at the commission's offices in Riyadh.

The MoU seeks to forge a solid collaboration to promote research and studies concerning both tangible and intangible cultural heritage, such as traditions, customs, and a range of cultural practices. Through collaborative seminars, it also looks for ways to collaborate and highlight the Japanese foundation's work to preserve desert culture, especially at the Mardouma site and the Al-Dafi Port archaeological sites.

The partnership also focuses on using the Motoko Katakura Foundation's experience to engage local populations in documentation and research projects, which are essential to cultural heritage preservation and protection. This cooperative endeavor is anticipated to create new avenues for collaboration on a local and global scale, promoting a greater understanding of Saudi and desert culture worldwide.

