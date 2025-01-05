Five Injured As Pokrovsk Community Remains Under Russian Fire
Date
1/5/2025 10:09:30 AM
(MENAFN- UkrinForm) The enemy once again hit the Pokrovsk community in Donetsk region, leaving five locals injured.
This was reported on Telegram by the head of the regional military administration, Vadym Filashkin, Ukrinform saw.
"In Pokrovsk, the Russians wounded three people, hit a shop and an administrative building. Two more people were injured in Nadiivka where two houses were damaged," Filashkin wrote.
The head of the administration urged residents to evacuate as soon as possible.
"Everyone who remains in Donetsk region is exposing themselves to mortal danger! Act responsibly. Evacuate," Filashkin stressed.
As Ukrinform reported earlier, the Russians shelled the Donetsk region over 2,700 times in the past 24 hours.
Photo: Vadym Filashkin, Telegram
