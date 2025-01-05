Israeli Occupation Kills 88 Palestinians, Injures 208 In New Gaza Massacres
1/5/2025 10:05:11 AM
GAZA, Jan 5 (KUNA) -- Israeli occupying forces committed several renewed massacres against Palestinian families in the Gaza Strip over the past 24 hours, killing at least 88 Palestinians and injuring 208 others, according to Gaza health authorities.
"The Israeli Occupation committed five massacres against families in the Gaza Strip over the past 24 hours, with 88 martyrs and 208 injured others having been taken to hospitals," health authorities said in a press release on Sunday.
Several victims are still trapped under the rubble of destroyed buildings or scattered on roads, according to the release.
The number of Palestinians killed since the start of the Israeli occupation aggression on the Strip on October 7, 2023, has surged to more than 45,000, mostly children and women, and over 108,000 others wounded. (end)
