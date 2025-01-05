Passenger Bus Affected By Russian Shelling In Kherson
(MENAFN- UkrinForm) In Kherson, a passenger bus belonging to a private transport company came under Russian shelling. Fortunately, no injuries were reported.
This was announced by Roman Mrochko, Head of the Kherson City Military Administration, on Telegram , as reported by Ukrinform.
“A passenger bus owned by a private transport company was hit by Russian shelling in Kherson's Dniprovskyi district. Fortunately, no one was injured, but the public transport vehicle sustained damage,” the post reads.
As previously reported by Ukrinform, four people were injured today as a result of Russian attacks on Kherson.
