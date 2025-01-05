Governor’s post accidently sympathized with late spouse of Jimmy Carter

(MENAFN) Texas Governor Greg Abbott has caused a stir on social after mistakenly offering condolences to Rosalynn Carter following the death of her husband, former President Jimmy Carter. Abbott's statement, issued after Carter's passing at the age of 100, mistakenly referred to Rosalynn as still being alive, even though she had passed away in November 2023.



The error was quickly corrected, but not before it drew attention online, with many questioning the oversight. "Did anyone in the governor’s office proof the condolence note?" one critic commented, while others pointed out the mix-up on social media.



This incident adds to a history of controversial statements from Abbott, including a 2023 scandal where the Mexican government accused him of endorsing violent acts against migrants. The governor's office has not yet commented on the latest error.

