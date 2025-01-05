Uzbekistan Sentences Man For Fighting Against Ukraine On Russia's Side

(MENAFN- UkrinForm) A court in Uzbekistan has sentenced a man who participated in the war against Ukraine on Russia's side to four years and two months of restricted freedom.

This was reported by Gazeta , according to Ukrinform.

According to the prosecution's case, the 39-year-old Uzbek traveled to Moscow in April 2023 in search of seasonal work. In June 2023, he signed a contract with the Russian and underwent two months of training at a military base in Moscow.

Under the terms of his contract, he was promised a monthly combat pay of 450,000 rubles but received only two payments of 150,000 rubles before the payments stopped.

Until December 2023, the man fought as part of the Russian army in Shakhtarsk and Bakhmut in Donetsk region. He claimed to have killed over ten Ukrainian soldiers during combat. Later, he was transferred to a Russian reconnaissance unit and spent five months fighting in Luhansk.

On December 31, 2023, the man returned to Uzbekistan and voluntarily surrendered to law enforcement authorities.

During the trial, the defendant explained his actions by citing financial hardship and his role as the sole breadwinner for his family. The court took into account his admission of guilt, remorse, lack of a criminal record, and the fact that he has three children. He was sentenced to four years and two months of restricted freedom.

Under the sentence, he is prohibited from leaving his place of residence except for work or study, changing his residence without permission from supervisory authorities, or traveling outside Andijan region.

In Uzbekistan, mercenary activities are punishable by 5 to 10 years of imprisonment.

As reported by Ukrinform, in early November, another court in Uzbekistan sentenced a 51-year-old man to five years in prison for participating in the war in Ukraine on Russia's side.