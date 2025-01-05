Captive detained without charge at Guantanamo since 2002 gets freed

(MENAFN) The Pentagon has announced the release of Ridah Bin Saleh al Yazidi, a Tunisian detainee who had been held at Guantanamo Bay since its opening in 2002. Al Yazidi, one of the first detainees brought to the facility on January 11, 2002, was never charged during his 24-year detention. His transfer to Tunisia was completed after meeting necessary requirements, with US Defense Secretary Lloyd Austin notifying earlier this year of the plan.



Al Yazidi, captured in Pakistan near the Afghanistan border after the 9/11 attacks, was part of a group that included potential bodyguards for Osama bin Laden. Despite past assessments labeling him as potentially dangerous, he was cleared for release in 2010 by a task force under the Obama administration. His repatriation follows a broader effort by President Joe Biden’s administration to reduce Guantanamo’s detainee population, which now stands at 26, down from 40 when Biden took office.

