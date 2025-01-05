Turkey’s electricity market sees fluctuation in prices, trade volume

(MENAFN) The highest electricity price rate for one megawatt-hour on Turkey’s day-ahead spot market for Saturday is set at 3,000 Turkish liras. This peak price is expected to occur between 5 PM and 6 PM local time (1400–1500 GMT), according to official data released on Friday.



Conversely, the lowest electricity price for Saturday is recorded at 1,799 Turkish liras per megawatt-hour during the early hours, specifically from 4 AM to 5 AM local time (0100 GMT).



The Exchange Istanbul (EXIST) also reported a 4.9 percent increase in the total trade volume for Saturday’s electricity market, amounting to 1.59 billion Turkish liras. This marks a significant rise compared to Friday’s trade volume.



For Saturday, the average electricity prices on the day-ahead spot market are calculated as 2,498.65 Turkish liras arithmetically and 2,523.16 liras on a weighted basis, reflecting market dynamics and demand fluctuations.



Friday’s market, in comparison, showed a similar price peak, with the highest electricity price rate reaching 3,000 Turkish liras between 8 AM and 9 AM local time (0500–0600 GMT). The lowest price on Friday was set at 1,424.10 Turkish liras, occurring between 12 PM and 1 PM local time (0900–1000 GMT).

