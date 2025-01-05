(MENAFN) The Slovak has strongly rejected Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky’s accusations that Slovak Prime Robert Fico is collaborating with Moscow and undermining Ukraine’s energy security. The Slovak Foreign dismissed these claims as “baseless” and “fabricated.”



Zelensky had criticized Fico’s earlier remarks about potentially cutting electricity supplies to Ukraine if Kiev halts the transit of Russian gas to the European Union, specifically Slovakia. The Slovak government argued that such accusations were exaggerated, stressing that Slovakia’s energy policy prioritizes cooperation with Ukraine.



Slovakia relies heavily on Russian gas, which it receives through Ukraine’s pipelines, a system dating back to Soviet times. Ukraine recently announced that it would stop transiting Russian gas as of January 1, refusing to extend its contract with Moscow. In response, the Slovak Foreign Ministry reaffirmed its commitment to strengthening energy ties with Ukraine and noted the commercial nature of Slovak electricity exports to Ukraine.



The ministry also highlighted Ukraine’s dependence on Russian gas revenues and criticized Zelensky’s alleged suggestion at a European Council meeting to use Russian assets to gain Slovakia’s approval for Ukraine’s NATO membership, calling it “absurd” and a potential source of unnecessary conflict.

