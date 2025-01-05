Israeli Minister of Occupation Army confirms direct negotiations with Hamas in Qatar regarding release of detainees in Gaza resumed

(MENAFN) Israeli of the Army, Israel Katz, confirmed on Saturday that direct negotiations with Hamas in Qatar regarding the release of detainees in Gaza have resumed. Katz's office stated that the parents of detainee Larry Albag, who had previously appeared in a Hamas video, were informed that talks were ongoing and that the Israeli delegation left for Qatar on Friday. Prime Minister has given clear instructions to continue the negotiations.



Hamas released a new featuring 19-year-old detainee Larry Albag, where she claimed her survival depended on the withdrawal of the Israeli army. Albag also expressed that detainees like her were not a priority for the Israeli government or military. Israel's Channel 13 reported that the country is awaiting Hamas' response and that Netanyahu has authorized a sufficient mandate for the Israeli delegation in Doha. Meanwhile, Yedioth Ahronoth mentioned that mediators are working on solutions, with Israel requesting a list of living Israeli prisoners. Hamas has described the ongoing discussions as "serious and positive," emphasizing the need to halt aggression and protect the Palestinian people amid the ongoing attacks by Israeli forces.

