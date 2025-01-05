Russia Spreads Manipulations Regarding Blinken's Statement On Arms Supplies To Ukraine Before 2022 CCD

(MENAFN- UkrinForm) Russian propaganda is disseminating numerous manipulations surrounding the statement made by U.S. Secretary of State Antony Blinken, who noted that the U.S. supplied certain types of weapons to Ukraine well before the full-scale Russian invasion.

According to Ukrinform, this was reported by the Center for Countering Disinformation (CCD) on .

Propagandists claim that this allegedly proves Ukraine was preparing for a large-scale war against the so-called DPR and LPR (Donetsk and Luhansk People's Republics) and directly against Russia. Kremlin-controlled resources use this narrative to justify the necessity of launching the so-called Special Military Operation. Russian Foreign Ministry spokesperson Maria Zakharova echoed this claim.

"In reality, such statements are a rather primitive manipulation. Ukraine had no plans for offensive operations. The U.S. supplied Ukraine with weapons in 2021 because intelligence revealed a concentration of Russian troops near the border and preparations for an invasion of Ukraine. Blinken confirmed that systems like Stinger anti-aircraft systems, Javelin anti-tank systems, and other defensive weapons were delivered specifically for defensive, not offensive, purposes," the CCD clarified.

As reported, in an interview with The New York Times, U.S. Secretary of State Antony Blinken stated that the United States had "quietly" transferred certain types of weapons to Ukraine even before the large-scale Russian invasion to strengthen Ukraine's defense capabilities.