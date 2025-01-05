Huawei and KEMS Zajil Telecom Launch the "Huawei eKit" to Empower Small and Medium Enterprises in Kuwait

(MENAFN- BCW Global) January 2, 2024, Salwa Al Sabah Hall – Kuwait – KEMS Zajil Telecom and Huawei joined forces to host an exclusive event highlighting their collaborative efforts to empower small and medium enterprises (SMEs) in Kuwait. The centerpiece of the event was the launch of the Huawei eKit, a state-of-the-art solution developed to address the unique needs of SMEs in today’s competitive digital landscape.

The event highlighted the strong partnership between Huawei eKit’s cutting-edge technology and KEMS Zajil Telecom’s expertise as a leading digital solutions provider, demonstrating their combined ability to deliver SMEs a comprehensive suite of tools for seamless digital transformation.

Designed to optimize operations, enhance network reliability, and reduce costs, the Huawei eKit enables SMEs to focus on growth and innovation. This collaboration between KEMS Zajil Telecom and Huawei underscores their commitment to providing agile, innovative solutions that drive efficiency, boost connectivity, and support the growth of SMEs across Kuwait.

HUAWEI eKit has provided scenario-based solutions covering micro, small, and medium-sized scenarios. With these scenario-based solutions, partners expand their business boundaries, and SMEs have more differentiated choices. For example, the Wi-Fi 7 AP, 2.5GE switch, and 10G core switch can be adopted together to upgrade the office bandwidth of SMEs. The all-in-one wall plate AP, GE & 2.5G converged access switch, and all-optical core switch are used to upgrade the network of budget hotels on a large scale.

The event featured an in-depth demo session, offering attendees a hands-on experience with the Huawei eKit and its powerful capabilities. Complementing this, KEMS Zajil Telecom showcased its advanced connectivity solutions, demonstrating how it seamlessly integrate with the Huawei eKit to deliver a robust and comprehensive suite of tools for SMEs.

Yusuf Ahmad, CEO of KEMS Zajil Telecom, commented: "The launch of the Huawei eKit SME Network marks a significant step forward in supporting SMEs with cutting-edge technology and efficient solutions. This collaboration reflects our commitment to empowering businesses with robust, cost-effective tools that enhance operational efficiency and drive sustainable growth. Together with Huawei, we are enabling SMEs to thrive in an increasingly digital world."

Jeff Zhu, CEO of Huawei Kuwait, added: "At Huawei, we are committed to empowering businesses of all sizes with innovative solutions that drive digital transformation. Our collaboration with KEMS Zajil Telecom reflects our shared vision of supporting SMEs in Kuwait by providing them with advanced tools like the Huawei eKit, designed to optimize operations, enhance connectivity, and unlock new opportunities for growth."

With this collaboration, KEMS Zajil and Huawei eKit aim to empower SMEs by delivering a seamless and robust infrastructure, simplified network management, and enhanced connectivity tailored to meet the demands of modern businesses.





