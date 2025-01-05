CHECK OUT ALL THE FREE MUST-DO EXPERIENCES DURING DSF’S MONUMENTAL 30TH EDITION

(MENAFN- houseofcomms) There’s still time to experience all the very best that the city has to offer without spending a single Dirham as the iconic annual Dubai Shopping Festival (DSF) enters its final few weeks. Celebrating DSF’s monumental 30th anniversary season with the biggest, best, and most memorable edition ever, organisers Dubai Festivals and Retail Establishment (DFRE) have pulled out all the stops to bring together endless free experiences, exclusive promotions, and massive savings for everyone, every day, in every corner of the city until 12 January 2025.



Here’s a round-up of the most fun things to do at maximum value this DSF.



DSF Drone shows

● Date: Until 12 January

● Location: Bluewaters Island and The Beach, JBR

● About: The enchanting DSF Drones Show, presented by Emarat, returns with a spectacular and innovative DSF drones that paint the night skies bright with a symphony of colours and shapes twice-nightly from 8pm and 10pm at Bluewaters and The Beach, JBR. On 11 January 2025, a special firework-drone show will take place at both locations in breathtaking formations and visuals.



DSF Fireworks

● Date: Until 12 January 2025

● Location: Dubai Festival City Mall and Hatta

● About: Witness dazzling fireworks by Al Zarooni Group every night from Festival Bay, Dubai Festival City Mall with shows starting at 9pm. Or head to the tranquil mountains of Hatta and enjoy stunning displays of fireworks every Friday and Saturday night at the Hatta Sign at 8pm, until 4 January 2025.



DSF Nights at Dubai Festival City Mall

● Date: Every Saturday until 11 January 2025

● Location: Dubai Festival City Mall

● About: Join in the fun with the first-ever DSF Nights at Dubai Festival City Mall, presented by talabat, as Hams Fikri takes the stage on 4 January, followed by Ibrahim Al-Sultan on 11 January at 9:30pm. Visitors will also enjoy a wondrous lineup of international stage shows where fans of all ages can enjoy performances from beloved characters such as Bluey, Barney, Miraculous Ladybug and Strawberry ShortCake, as well as performances from local bands and musicians such as Hosny & Friends on 1 and 6 January, Billu & The Brownies on 2 and 7 January, Sara Tarabusi & Ray Beatbox on 3 and 8 January and Abri on 10 January.



X Factor Live

● Date: Every Sunday until 12 January 2025

● Location: Dubai Festival City Mall

● About: The DSF Nights stage hosts the must-see talent show X Factor, in partnership with Dubai Media and DSF on its 30th anniversary as audiences watch the shows live in person every week and see if their favourites make it through to the next round.



Dubai Lights

● Date: Until 12 January 2025

● Location: Bluewaters Island, Palm Nakheel Mall, Palm West Beach, Al Seef, Dubai Design District, and Al Marmoom

● About: For a truly memorable experience head to various locations across the city where each location is displaying incredible lightning installations, as part of the fourth season of Dubai Lights. Perfect for an outdoor photo opportunity.



DSF x Hatta

● Date: Until 5 January 2025

● Location: Hatta Wadi Hub

● About: Head for the picturesque mountains of Hatta for the ultimate day out at DSF x Hatta. See the stunning landscape illuminated by enchanting Dubai Lights displays in celebration of DSF’s 30th anniversary. Immerse yourself in a whimsical wonderland and get your thrills amidst nature with amazing fireworks shows at the Hatta Sign on Friday and Saturday nights at 8pm.



The Uncommon x DSF

● Date: Until 12 January 2025

● Location: Al Marmoom

● About: Make your way to Al Marmoom to experience the pop-up dining viral sensation, The Uncommon x DSF. As the sun sets, guests will be able to create unforgettable memories with a stunning setup of mirrors and lights transforming the desert. A culinary delight awaits with a menu featuring vibrant platters of fresh fruits, savoury grilled meats and delicious vegetarian options.



e& MOTB

● Date: Until 12 January 2025

● Location: Dubai Design District

● About: From trendy local labels to emerging regional talents, e& MOTB, in partnership with e&, AW Rostamani Group, Commercial Bank of Dubai, Emarat, and talabat, is your go-to spot for Instagram-worthy finds around every corner. Stay ahead of the curve and set the trends with the best in urban streetwear, throwback sportswear and incredible vintage must-haves and treasures that won’t be available anywhere else, or explore the diverse food stalls and internationally loved vendors like Dave’s Hot Chicken and Homer Lobster. With an amazing schedule spanning day to night, visitors will find plenty of captivating and immersive live entertainment from musical treats and mesmerising dance performances to thrilling on-stage competitions.



DSF Auto Season

● Date: Until 12 January 2025

● Location: Citywide

● About: Enjoy a dynamic lineup of activations across Dubai with the first-ever DSF Auto Season. This exciting event focuses on all things automotive from showcases of the latest craftsmanship to competitions, unique experiences, parades and engaging meetups.



Interactive DSF Map

● Date: Until 12 January 2025

● Location: DSF Map Website

● About: Visitors can navigate through the endless excitement of this year’s festival through the all-new digital DSF Map - an interactive online guide to explore all of the season’s iconic and only-in-Dubai experiences, festival favourites, ever-popular signature events, and brand-new additions waiting to be discovered across the city.



DSF 30th anniversary competition

● Date: Until 12 January 2025

● Location: DSF Website

● About: UAE residents can get rewarded for keeping up to date on all the DSF news on the Dubai Shopping Festival website. The DSF 30th anniversary competition, running until 12 January for all residents aged 21 years and above, brings a thrilling chance to win an exciting prize worth a whopping AED 30,000 by simply registering details such as name, email, and mobile number on the online pop-up on the DSF website.



