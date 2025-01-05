Russian Army Loses Another 1,730 Invaders In Ukraine Over Last Day
(MENAFN- UkrinForm) The total combat losses of Russian troops in Ukraine from February 24, 2022, to January 5, 2025, amount to about 796,490 people, including another 1,730 people over the past day.
This was reported by the General Staff of the armed forces of Ukraine on facebook , Ukrinform reports.
In addition, the Defense Forces destroyed 9,686 (+7) Russian tanks , 20,119 (+26) armored combat vehicles, 21,603 (+25) artillery systems, 1,257 (+0) MLRS, 1,032 (+0) air defense systems, 369 (+0) aircraft, and 331 (+0) helicopters, Operational and tactical UAVs - 21,447 (+91), cruise missiles - 3,006 (+0), ships/boats - 28 (+0), submarines - 1 (+0), vehicles and tankers - 32,940 (+97), special equipment - 3,677 (+2).
As Ukrinform reported earlier, two paratroopers of the 79th separate airborne assault brigade of the Tauride Brigade captured 14 Russian invaders.
