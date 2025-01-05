War Update: 179 Clashes Along Frontlines, Fiercest Fighting In Pokrovsk Axis

(MENAFN- UkrinForm) On the frontlines in the past 24 hours, January 4, a total of 179 combat engagements were recorded, with the most intense fighting taking place in the Pokrovsk axis.

That's according to the General Staff of the of Ukraine, Ukrinform reports.

The Russians have launched 44 on the positions of Ukrainian units and settlements, involving 72 KAB glide bombs. In addition, more than 4,000 artillery and mortar strikes have been reported, including 136 rocket salvos. A total of 2,410 kamikaze drones have been employed.

Russian airstrikes targeted the areas of Svesa, Holubivka, and Vilna Sloboda in Sumy region, Semenivka in Chernihiv region, Mali Prokhody, Vovchanski Khutory, and Okhrymivka in Kharkiv region, Ulakli, Oleksiivka, Kostiantynopil, Burlatske, Rozlyv, and Iskra in Donetsk region, as well as Temyrivka in Zaporizhia region.

Missile and artillery troops of Ukraine's Defense Forces hit two manpower and equipment clusters, a command post, two artillery systems, an air defense system, and two drone control points.

According to the General Staff, in the Kharkiv direction, two Russian attacks were reported on the settlements of Starytsia and Vovchansk. The enemy actively involved bombers.

In the Kupiansk direction, Russians attacks four times as the defense forces repelled the enemy's assault attempts toward Zahryzove and Petropavlivka.

In the Lyman direction, the Russian army attacked 16 times. The enemy tried to advance near Pershotravneve, Nadiia, Novoserhiivka, Makiivka, Novoiehorivka, Yampolivka, Terny, Hryhorivka, and Serebryanka Forest.

In the Kramatorsk direction, the Ukrainian military repelled nine enemy attacks in the areas of Chasiv Yar, Bila Hora, Klishchiivka, and Stupochky.

In the Toretsk direction, the Russians performed 11 attacks in the areas of Toretsk, Diliivka, Krymske, and Shcherbynivka.

In the Pokrovsk direction, the Ukrainian military held back 45 offensive attempts toward Myrne, Timofiivka, Baranivka, Myroliubivka, Promen, Lysivka, Zeleny, Novyi Trud, Pokrovsk, Pishchane, Shevchenko, Novo-oleksandrivka, Solone, Novo-olenivka, Kotlyne, and Novovasylivka.

In the Kurakhove direction, the Defense Forces repelled 28 assaults. The enemy launched a number of airstrikes on settlements, focusing their main offensive efforts in the areas of Srebne, Petropavlivka, Kostiantynopil, Kurakhivka and Kostiantynopilske.

In the Vremivka direction, the Russians carried out 17 assaults on the positions of the Ukrainian troops near Dachne and Yantarne.

In the Orikhiv direction, Ukrainian troops successfully repelled an enemy attempt to advance in the area of ​​ Novodanylivka.

In the Prydniprovia direction, Russian invaders attacked the positions of Ukrainian troops three times. They received a fierce rebuff and suffered losses in the areas of the Zabych and Kozatsky islands.

In the Kursk direction, the Russians stormed the positions of Ukrainian troops 33 times, launched 336 artillery attacks, 17 airstrikes, and 25 KAB glide bombs.

In the Siversk and Huliaipole directions, the enemy ran no active operations.

In the Volyn and Polissia directions, the situation saw no significant changes.

In the areas of Chernihiv and Sumy regions close to the border with Russia, invaders have been actively using artillery and aviation against Ukrainian settlements.

As Ukrinform reported earlier, Russia's total war casualties are estimated at 796,490, with another 1,730 killed or wounded in the past day alone.