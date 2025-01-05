LeBron James breaking Michael Jordan's record for most 30-point games in NBA history

(MENAFN) LeBron James, forward for the Los Angeles Lakers and the NBA's all-time leading scorer, made history on Friday night by breaking Michael Jordan's record for the most 30-point games in history. James, at 40 years old and in his 22nd season, scored 30 points for the 563rd time, surpassing Jordan's record, which had stood since 2003.



James' achievement came during a dominant 119-102 victory for the Lakers over the Atlanta Hawks at the CryptoArena in Los Angeles. Known as one of the best players ever, James continues to impress on the court, adding another milestone to his illustrious career. Along with the 30-point record, James also surpassed former Dallas Mavericks star Dirk Nowitzki for the most games played in NBA history, marking his 1,523rd game on Friday.



Nowitzki, a 2011 NBA champion with the Mavericks, retired after a long career, but James continues to add to his legacy. As a four-time NBA champion, including his latest victory with the Lakers in 2020, and a four-time MVP, James has cemented himself as one of the greatest players of all time. He also became the NBA's all-time scoring leader in 2023.



In addition to his NBA success, James has earned three Olympic gold medals with Team USA in 2008, 2012, and 2024, further solidifying his place among basketball's elite.

