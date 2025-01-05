Türkiye braces to take significant steps to strengthen ties with Syria

(MENAFN) Türkiye is preparing to take significant steps to strengthen its trade, investment, and reconstruction ties with Syria in the upcoming period, according to the Turkish Trade Minister. Speaking at the Türkiye Exporters Assembly meeting on Friday, Omer Bolat highlighted the changes in trade between the two countries over the years. In 2011, Türkiye's exports to Syria amounted to USD1.8 billion, with imports totaling USD660 million. However, in 2024, trade statistics showed a rise, with exports from Türkiye to Syria reaching USD2.2 billion, while imports from Syria were down to USD438 million.



Bolat explained that Türkiye’s Free Trade Agreement (FTA) with Syria was initially signed and approved in 2007 but had to be suspended following the outbreak of the Syrian civil war in 2011. In the new phase, Türkiye is working closely with Syrian authorities to finalize preparations for both the renewal of the FTA and the customs regimes. Bolat emphasized that the goal is to maximize trade and investment relations in a way that would contribute to a stable and strong Syria.



Additionally, Bolat spoke about Türkiye 's efforts to expand its Free Trade Agreement with Palestine. He noted that negotiations to broaden the scope of the FTA have been completed. As part of the agreement, Türkiye has granted concessions on 41 agricultural products, including significant increases in the dates quota, which has been expanded from 1,000 tons to 7,000 tons over time. This expansion is expected to boost trade and agricultural cooperation between the two countries.

