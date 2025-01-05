4-Lane Banihal Bypass Completed, Will Be Fully Operational Within 15 Days: Union Minister Gadkari
(MENAFN- Kashmir Observer) Srinagar- Union Minister for Road transport and Highways, Nitin Gadkari Sunday said that 4-lane bypass to Banihal town has been completed and will be fully operational within 15 days.
In a post on X (formerly Twitter), the minister said that the 4-lane, 2.35 km bypass to Banihal town, built at a cost of Rs 224.44 crore has been completed.
“Strategically located on the Ramban–Banihal section of NH-44, the bypass features 4 viaducts spanning 1,513 meters and 3 culverts, effectively addressing the persistent bottleneck caused by roadside markets and shops,” he said.
He added that initially, 2-lane traffic will be released and 4-lane traffic shall be released after junction development within 15 days.
“This critical infrastructure ensures unhindered traffic flow, significantly reducing travel time and congestion for both tourists and defense vehicles en route to the Kashmir Valley. Beyond improving regional connectivity, the bypass strengthens national security logistics and enhances tourism prospects in the region,” the minister said.
