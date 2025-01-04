Millie Bobby Brown Fans Rally Behind Her As She Responds To Harsh Criticism Over Her Looks

(MENAFN- Live Mint) Millie Bobby Brown, the 20-year-old Stranger Things star, has faced a barrage of criticism regarding her appearance, after she posted a mirror selfie to Instagram. The photos, in which Brown showcased a pink and white patterned dress, Louis Vuitton mini-purse, and wedding ring, were met with harsh comments from some social users who thought the appeared "older" than her years.

Some users criticize her appearance

One user commented, "She looks way older," while another posted, "What's happening to her face?" Further negative remarks continued, with one stating, "Age 35?" and another asking,“U look 35, what happened??” One even speculated about cosmetic surgery, writing, "Plastic surgery??"

Another user went as far as to say,“She skipped 20s & went straight into 40's,” while one comment joked, "Millie's google history: 'How to look 65 when you are 16'."

Millie Bobby Brown responds

Millie, in response to the harsh comments, shared a simple yet confident message on her Instagram story. In a post with black text on a white background, she wrote,“women grow!! not sorry about it :)” This seemed to be her way of acknowledging the criticism while asserting her growth and maturity.

Supportive fans defend Millie

Several of Millie's fans immediately came to her defense, praising her beauty and maturity. One user remarked,“you guys must be jealous that you don't look like her, she is gorgeous,” while another posted,“YOU ARE INSANELY BEAUTIFUL MILLS.”

Others pointed out that Millie's appearance is a natural result of growing up. One fan noted,“Why are y'all hating? She literally looks the same,” and another commented,“Mills is just more mature than all of you, no wonder y'all saying she looks older.”