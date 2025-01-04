SKIMS Warns Of Carbon Monoxide Poisoning

“In light of a concerning increase in cases of carbon monoxide (CO) poisoning recently reported within our community, we urge all residents to take immediate precautions to protect themselves and their families,” the advisory reads.



It added,“Carbon monoxide is a colourless, odourless and tasteless gas that can be deadly if inhaled in large amounts. The number of individuals treated for CO poisoning in our critical care units has risen drastically, with many patients requiring emergency intervention.”

Who is at risk?

Households using gas heaters, stoves or fireplaces, vehicles running in closed garages and use of generators or grills indoors and workplaces with poor ventilation, especially in confined spaces.

Signs and symptoms

Headaches, dizziness or light-headedness, nausea and vomiting, fatigue or weakness, shortness of breath, confusion or mental disorientation and chest pain (in severe cases).

If you experience any of these symptoms, leave the area immediately and seek medical attention.

Key safety tips:

What to do in case of suspected poisoning?



Evacuate immediately: Leave the area and get fresh air.

Call emergency services: Seek medical help immediately. Time is critical in cases of carbon monoxide poisoning. Avoid re-entering the affected area until professional help has deemed it safe.

