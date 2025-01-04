SKIMS Warns Of Carbon Monoxide Poisoning
(MENAFN- Kashmir Observer) Srinagar- The critical care department at Sher-i-Kashmir Institute of Medical Sciences (SKIMS) Soura has issued a public advisory to prevent the carbon monoxide poisoning, advising people to install carbon monoxide detectors and ventilate their houses properly.
“In light of a concerning increase in cases of carbon monoxide (CO) poisoning recently reported within our community, we urge all residents to take immediate precautions to protect themselves and their families,” the advisory reads.
It added,“Carbon monoxide is a colourless, odourless and tasteless gas that can be deadly if inhaled in large amounts. The number of individuals treated for CO poisoning in our critical care units has risen drastically, with many patients requiring emergency intervention.”
Who is at risk?
Households using gas heaters, stoves or fireplaces, vehicles running in closed garages and use of generators or grills indoors and workplaces with poor ventilation, especially in confined spaces.
Signs and symptoms
Headaches, dizziness or light-headedness, nausea and vomiting, fatigue or weakness, shortness of breath, confusion or mental disorientation and chest pain (in severe cases).
If you experience any of these symptoms, leave the area immediately and seek medical attention.
Key safety tips:
Install carbon monoxide detectors: Place detectors in key areas of your home, especially near sleeping areas. Ensure they are in working order with fresh batteries.
Never use generators indoors: Always operate generators outdoors, away from windows, doors, and vents.
Avoid using charcoal or gas geysers and heaters indoors: These can quickly build up dangerous levels of carbon monoxide.
Ventilate Your Home Properly: Ensure adequate airflow in areas with fuel-burning appliances, like gas heaters or stoves.
Check chimneys and vents: Ensure that chimneys, fireplaces, and vents are unobstructed to allow for the proper expulsion of gases.
Never leave your car running in a closed garage: Always ensure the garage door is open when operating a vehicle indoors, or better yet, avoid running a car inside a garage entirely.
Regular maintenance: Have your heating systems, water heaters, and other fuel-burning appliances regularly serviced by a professional.
What to do in case of suspected poisoning?
Evacuate immediately: Leave the area and get fresh air.
Call emergency services: Seek medical help immediately. Time is critical in cases of carbon monoxide poisoning.
Avoid re-entering the affected area until professional help has deemed it safe.
