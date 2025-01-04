President: Daily Russian Strikes Confirm Need To Strengthen Air Defense

(MENAFN- UkrinForm) Russian strikes on Chernihiv, Svesa, and Myropillia in Sumy region, as well as on Kharkiv region, confirm the invariability of Ukraine's task, which is to strengthen its air defenses.

President of Ukraine, Volodymyr Zelensky , said this in a address to the nation on Saturday, Ukrinform reports.

According to the president, rescue operations are still underway in Svesa, a village in Sumy region, after the Russian bomb strike.

“A house was hit. The whole section was destroyed – apartments from the first to the fifth floor. Neighboring houses were also damaged. Another Russian strike targeting the lives of ordinary Ukrainian families. Seven people were injured, including a child, a two-year-old toddler girl. She is currently in hospital. All victims are being provided with the required assistance,” the head of state noted.

Today, there were guided bomb strikes on other villages in Sumy region: Myropyl, Vilna Sloboda, and also in Kharkiv region.

According to Zelensky, the rescue operation in Chernihiv after a missile strike completed today. More than 40 houses and other buildings were either destroyed or damaged there.

“Unfortunately, a person was killed in Chernihiv. My condolences. And this is an unchanging task to strengthen our air defense,” the president emphasized.

As Ukrinform reported earlier, Saturday afternoon, the Russians dropped an air bomb on an apartment block in the village of Shostka, Sumy region.

Ten casualties have been confirmed, including two children.

Photo: President's Office