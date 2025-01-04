Kuwait Amir Thanks Ministries, Bodies For Efforts In Preparing Gulf Cup Tourney

(MENAFN- Kuwait News Agency (KUNA)) KUWAIT, Jan 4 (KUNA) -- the Amir Meshal Al-Ahmad Al-Jaber sent on Saturday some cables of thanks on the occasion of the end of the Arabian Cup, Khaleeji Zain 26, hosted by Kuwait from December 21 until January 4.

The cable were sent to His Highness the Prime Sheikh Ahmad Abdullah Al-Ahmad Al-Sabah, Chief of Kuwait National Guard Sheikh Mubarak Humoud Al-Jaber Al-Sabah, First Deputy Prime Minister, Minister of Defense and Minister of Interior Sheikh Fahad Yusuf Saud Al-Sabah, Minister of Information and Culture, and Minister of State for Youth Affairs Abdulrahman Al-Mutairi as well as some ministers and officials.

In the cables, His Highness the Amir expressed great thanks and appreciation to all ministries and governmental bodies for their efforts made in perparing this tourney in a manner that has contributed to the success of the event.

His Highness the Amir also appreciated audience's interaction that made all happy. (end)

amh







MENAFN04012025000071011013ID1109054980