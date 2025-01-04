Kuwait Amir Thanks Ministries, Bodies For Efforts In Preparing Gulf Cup Tourney
KUWAIT, Jan 4 (KUNA) -- His Highness the Amir sheikh Meshal Al-Ahmad Al-Jaber Al-Sabah sent on Saturday some cables of thanks on the occasion of the end of the Arabian football Cup, Khaleeji Zain 26, hosted by Kuwait from December 21 until January 4.
The cable were sent to His Highness the Prime Minister Sheikh Ahmad Abdullah Al-Ahmad Al-Sabah, Chief of Kuwait National Guard Sheikh Mubarak Humoud Al-Jaber Al-Sabah, First Deputy Prime Minister, Minister of Defense and Minister of Interior Sheikh Fahad Yusuf Saud Al-Sabah, Minister of Information and Culture, and Minister of State for Youth Affairs Abdulrahman Al-Mutairi as well as some ministers and officials.
In the cables, His Highness the Amir expressed great thanks and appreciation to all ministries and governmental bodies for their efforts made in perparing this tourney in a manner that has contributed to the success of the event.
His Highness the Amir also appreciated audience's interaction that made all happy. (end)
