Pushpa 2 Box Office Collection Day 31: Allu Arjun Movie's Gold Rush Normalises, Mints ₹3.45 Crore On Saturday

(MENAFN- Live Mint) Pushpa 2 Collection Day 31: After entering the fifth week on Friday, Tollywood movie Pushpa: The Rule's blockbuster performance since its opening day has slowed down on Friday, but gained some momentum on Saturday.

According box office tracker website Sacnilk, Allu Arjun and Rashmika Mandanna starrer minted ₹3.45 crore net at the Indian Box Office on Saturday at 7.40 pm. The total domestic Box Office collection stands at ₹1196.95 crore net.

The movie had an overall 13.48 percent Telugu occupancy, a 13.61 percent Hindi occupancy and 19.37 percent Tamil occupancy on Saturday, added the industry tracker.

Sacnilk also mentioned that a detailed estimate can be expected at around 10 pm for DAY 31's box office report.

Earlier, Pushpa: The Rule earned ₹3.75 crore on Friday , and ₹5 crore on Thursday. In the fourth week only, Pushpa-2's box office collection was 69.65 crore.

Posing an update on Instagram, Mythri Movie Makers announced that Sukumar directorial movie grossed ₹1,799 crores worldwide in 28 days.

Film trade analyst Taran Adarsh in a post on X on Friday said,“800 NOT OUT... #Pushpa2 is all set to inaugurate the ₹800 cr Club... The #AlluArjun starrer has amassed a huge ₹57.95 cr in Week 4, setting a new benchmark.”

Tollywood movie Pushpa: The Rule is on a spree to break and set new records and is the second highest grosser of Indian cinema after Amir Khan's Dangal – biggest grosser in the history of Indian cinema raked in ₹2070 crore.

About Pushpa: The Rule:

This film is directed by Sukumar and produced by Mythri Movie Makers and Sukumar Writings.

Pushpa: The Rule (Part 2) stars Allu Arjun, Rashmika Mandanna, Fahadh Faasil, Jagadeesh Prathap Bandari, Sunil Varma, Anasuya Bharadwaj, Rao Ramesh, and Ajay Ghosh in key roles.