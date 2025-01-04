Global stocks start 2025 quietly as dollar gains ahead of key events

(MENAFN)

Global stocks began 2025 on a subdued note, while the dollar strengthened Thursday as markets brace for a wave of significant news in the coming weeks, particularly with the inauguration of President-elect Donald Trump.



US stocks opened the day with modest gains but slid into negative territory mid-session, closing slightly lower.



“It feels like we won’t have all the players back until Monday,” said Art Hogan of B. Riley Wealth Management. “We’re stuck in holiday mode.”



In Europe, London closed up 1 percent thanks to rising commodity stocks, which helped offset declines in banking shares. Frankfurt finished 0.6 percent higher, and Paris ended the day with a small gain.



Earlier in the day, stock markets in Hong Kong and Shanghai set a negative tone, each dropping over 2 percent, while Tokyo was closed for the day.



Investors are preparing for significant changes ahead, particularly with Trump's January 20 presidential inauguration, which has raised concerns about potential tariffs that could disrupt international trade. Additionally, key economic reports on job growth, inflation, and holiday retail sales are expected in the coming weeks.

