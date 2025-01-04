La Liga: Barcelona Coach Flick Unhappy Over Olmo Situation

(MENAFN- IANS) Madrid (Spain), Jan 4 (IANS) FC coach Hansi Flick has admitted that he was "not happy" about the situation that has seen the club unable to register Spain international Dani Olmo and forward Pau Victor in the first-team squad for the second half of the season.

Barca's inability to satisfy fair-play requirements before New Year's Eve meant both players were deregistered from the club's first-team squad, with rules stating that a player cannot be registered twice in a season with the same club.

This effectively means Olmo could walk away from the club on a free transfer, and although the player's agent insisted on Friday that he had no intention of leaving unless an appeal to the Spanish Football Federation is successful, Flick will lose a key player, reports Xinhua.

"If I'm honest, I'm not happy with the situation, but things are what they are and we are professionals," said the coach ahead of Saturday's Copa del Rey third-round tie away to lower league Barbastro.

"I concentrate on football, we have to coach and the players have to train - everyone has to do their job," continued Flick, who said he had been in constant contact with club president Joan Laporta. "I am optimistic, but very often you have to wait until decisions are made. I have full confidence that the club will do its job," he added.

Flick told the press he had also spoken to Olmo and Victor, adding "It's not an easy situation, but they both want to play for Barca and they are very important for us."

The coach also addressed stories that defender Eric Garcia could return to Girona if Barca can register Olmo and Victor in their squad. "I don't know what will happen. He's a great player, but the problem is that he had an injury," commented Flick.