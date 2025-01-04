Arab Interior Ministerial Council Urges Concerted Action Against Extremism

(MENAFN- Kuwait News Agency (KUNA)) TUNIS, Jan 4 (KUNA) -- The Council of Arab Interior Ministers on Saturday called for exerting more concerted efforts to fortify Arab societies against extremist ideas by means of addressing discourse and creating national programs based on moderation.

The council's Secretary-General Mohammad Kuman was quoted by the council as saying in a press statement that it is necessary to embolden all Arab institutions to decry extremist notions and hate speech, promote family role and unify religious, and educational discourse.

He underlined that this issue should be tackled in a scientific way based on the preventive approach of addressing the root causes of hard line and terrorism.

The onus is on all institutions, rather than individuals, at all levels to combat the perils of extremism and terrorism and relevant security reflections on Arab societies, he pointed out.

The chief of the Council of Arab Interior Ministers made the statement on the occasion of the Arab Week to Raise Awareness of Dangers of Extremism and Terrorism. (end)

