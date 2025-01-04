Uruguay’S Inflation Hits 5.49% In 2024, Stays Within Target Range
(MENAFN- The Rio Times) Uruguay's Economy achieved a significant milestone in 2024. The country's inflation rate settled at 5.49%, marking the second consecutive year within the official target range. This range, set by the Central bank of Uruguay (BCU) , spans from 3% to 6%. The National Statistics Institute (INE) released this data on Friday.
The Consumer Price index (CPI) showed a slight increase compared to 2023. Last year's inflation rate was 5.11%, the lowest in 18 years. However, 2024's figure remained well below the 8.29% recorded in 2022. This trend indicates a stable economic environment in Uruguay.
December 2024 saw a monthly CPI rise of 0.34%. Key drivers were recreation, sports, and culture at 3.07%, restaurants and accommodation at 1.03%, and transport at 0.82%. These figures reflect normal economic activity without excessive price hikes.
Analysts had predicted a 5.37% inflation rate for 2024. Their forecast for December was a 0.2% monthly increase. The actual results closely matched these projections, suggesting accurate economic assessments.
Since mid-2023, Uruguay has experienced its lowest inflation levels since 2005. This achievement stands out as a major economic success for President Luis Lacalle Pou's administration. It demonstrates effective monetary policy management.
Uruguay's Inflation Hits 5.49% in 2024, Stays Within Target Range
The BCU raised the Monetary Policy Rate by 25 basis points to 8.75% in late December. This move aims to guide inflation and expectations towards 4.5% annually within two years. It shows the central bank's commitment to maintaining economic stability.
Uruguay's economic performance reflects a balanced approach. The government has managed to control inflation without resorting to heavy-handed interventions. This strategy aligns with principles of economic freedom and responsible fiscal management.
MENAFN04012025007421016031ID1109054352
Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.