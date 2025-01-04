عربي


Azerbaijan Named Among Top 25 Travel Destinations For 2025 By Wanderlust Magazine

1/4/2025 5:09:22 AM

(MENAFN- AzerNews) Leading UK travel magazine Wanderlust has included Azerbaijan in its prestigious list of the 25 best destinations to explore in 2025, highlighting the country's unique cultural experiences, Azernews reports.

The list, aimed at adventurous and responsible travelers, focuses on lesser-known destinations that promise to take visitors off the beaten path and away from crowded tourist hotspots. Wanderlust describes these destinations as offering "a truly special experience for curious, adventurous, and responsible travelers."

In addition to Azerbaijan, the 2025 list features a diverse selection of locations, including the UAE (Abu Dhabi), Canada (Alberta), Bermuda, Colombia, Costa Rica (Corcovado National Park), Croatia (Dubrovnik), El Salvador, USA (Florida, Tennessee, and North Carolina), Germany, Japan, Malaysia, Mississippi (USA), Namibia, New York State (USA), Qatar, Brazil (Rio de Janeiro), Saudi Arabia (Riyadh), Rwanda, Austria (Salzburg and Vienna), Singapore, Slovenia (small towns), Australia (Uluṟu-Kata Tjuṯa National Park), Uzbekistan, and Lithuania (Vilnius).

With its blend of ancient heritage and modern innovations, Azerbaijan continues to attract global recognition as a must-visit destination for travelers seeking rich cultural immersion and memorable experiences.

