(MENAFN- The Rio Times) Edmundo González Urrutia, Venezuela's opposition leader, is set to visit Uruguay and Panama in the coming days, challenging the government's $100,000 bounty on his head. This bold move comes just days before Nicolás Maduro's scheduled inauguration on January 10, following a highly contested July election.



González claims he won the July 28, 2024 election by a landslide, despite official results favoring Maduro. The opposition presented vote tallies from over 80% of polling stations to support their claim. However, Venezuela's National Electoral Council CNE , dominated by Maduro allies, declared Maduro the winner without releasing comprehensive vote counts.



The tour begins in Uruguay on Saturday, where González will meet President Luis Lacalle Pou. He then plans to visit Panama on Wednesday. González had initially announced Argentina as his first stop, highlighting the fluid nature of his itinerary.





Venezuelan Opposition Leader Defies Arrest Threat, Embarks on Regional Tour

This Latin American tour serves multiple purposes. It seeks to bolster international support for González's claim to the presidency, increase diplomatic pressure on Maduro's government, and maintain the Venezuelan crisis in the global spotlight.



The stakes are high for González, who has been living in exile in Spain since September 2024. Venezuelan authorities issued an arrest warrant for him, accusing him of various crimes including conspiracy and document forgery.







Several Latin American countries and the United States have recognized González as Venezuela's legitimate president-elect. This international backing adds complexity to an already volatile situation.



As January 10 approaches, tensions in Venezuela are escalating. The opposition is calling for street demonstrations, while the Maduro government mobilizes supporters and security forces. The outcome of this political standoff could have significant implications for Venezuela's future and regional stability.



This unfolding drama highlights the ongoing struggle for democracy in Venezuela and underscores the importance of free and fair elections in maintaining political stability. The coming days will be crucial in determining the country's political trajectory.

Background

Venezuela's ruling party tightens its gri as Nicolás Maduro prepares to start his new term. The government warns of severe consequences for any attempts at insurrection or invasion.



This information comes from recent statements by Venezuelan officials and observations of the current political climate. Maduro's administration remains on high alert following the controversial July elections.

