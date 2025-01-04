Kazakh President Highlights Achievements During OTS Chairmanship

(MENAFN- AzerNews) The member countries of the Organization of Turkic States (OTS) are vital geopolitical partners and neighbors, Kazakh President Kassym-Jomart Tokayev stated in an interview with the“Ana Tili” newspaper, Azernews reports.

“During our chairmanship, special attention has been paid to intensifying cooperation in the political, trade-economic, transport-logistics, and cultural-humanitarian spheres. Concrete results have been achieved, a number of large-scale projects have been implemented, and more than 80 events have been organized. The 5th World Nomad Games were held in Astana. Close ties have been established between educational and academic structures and creative intellectuals. Ancient Turkestan, which was declared the spiritual capital of the Turkic world in 2021, plays a special role in bringing our peoples closer together,” Tokayev emphasized.

The Kazakh President also noted the significant progress in trade among OTS member states over the past decade.“Over the past 10 years, trade relations between OTS members have significantly strengthened, and in 2024, the volume of mutual trade turnover exceeded $45 billion,” he said.

Highlighting the strategic importance of regional infrastructure, Tokayev underlined the role of OTS members in the Trans-Caspian International Transport Route.“Our countries play an important role in the implementation of the Trans-Caspian International Transport Route. We intend to develop cooperation in the fields of energy, industry, agriculture, and digitalization,” he noted.

Tokayev also reflected on Kazakhstan's slogan during its OTS chairmanship, TURKTIME!, which encapsulates eight priorities: Traditions, Unification, Reforms, Knowledge, Trust, Investments, Mediation, and Energy.“These priorities have been met with interest by the entire Turkic community, not limited to the OTS countries. Kazakhstan supports all creative initiatives that contribute to the rapprochement of the Turkic world and also positively approaches the Russian concept of 'Altai - the cradle of the Turks,'” he said.

The President affirmed Kazakhstan's commitment to deepening ties among Turkic peoples and promoting their shared cultural and historical heritage, stating,“Our country will continue to contribute to the deepening of ties between all Turkic peoples and the promotion of our common rich historical and cultural heritage.”