Kazakh President Highlights Achievements During OTS Chairmanship

The member countries of the Organization of Turkic States (OTS)
are vital geopolitical partners and neighbors, Kazakh President
Kassym-Jomart Tokayev stated in an interview with the“Ana Tili”
newspaper, Azernews reports.
“During our chairmanship, special attention has been paid to
intensifying cooperation in the political, trade-economic,
transport-logistics, and cultural-humanitarian spheres. Concrete
results have been achieved, a number of large-scale projects have
been implemented, and more than 80 events have been organized. The
5th World Nomad Games were held in Astana. Close ties have been
established between educational and academic structures and
creative intellectuals. Ancient Turkestan, which was declared the
spiritual capital of the Turkic world in 2021, plays a special role
in bringing our peoples closer together,” Tokayev emphasized.
The Kazakh President also noted the significant progress in
trade among OTS member states over the past decade.“Over the past
10 years, trade relations between OTS members have significantly
strengthened, and in 2024, the volume of mutual trade turnover
exceeded $45 billion,” he said.
Highlighting the strategic importance of regional
infrastructure, Tokayev underlined the role of OTS members in the
Trans-Caspian International Transport Route.“Our countries play an
important role in the implementation of the Trans-Caspian
International Transport Route. We intend to develop cooperation in
the fields of energy, industry, agriculture, and digitalization,”
he noted.
Tokayev also reflected on Kazakhstan's slogan during its OTS
chairmanship, TURKTIME!, which encapsulates eight priorities:
Traditions, Unification, Reforms, Knowledge, Trust, Investments,
Mediation, and Energy.“These priorities have been met with
interest by the entire Turkic community, not limited to the OTS
countries. Kazakhstan supports all creative initiatives that
contribute to the rapprochement of the Turkic world and also
positively approaches the Russian concept of 'Altai - the cradle of
the Turks,'” he said.
The President affirmed Kazakhstan's commitment to deepening ties
among Turkic peoples and promoting their shared cultural and
historical heritage, stating,“Our country will continue to
contribute to the deepening of ties between all Turkic peoples and
the promotion of our common rich historical and cultural
heritage.”
