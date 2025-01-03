(MENAFN- Nam News Network) JERUSALEM, Jan 4 (NNN-XINHUA) – The marauding Israeli Zionist military, announced yesterday, it conducted raids on some 40 sites across the Gaza Strip since Thursday, with Israeli and Palestinian sources reported that, these strikes have resulted in dozens of casualties.

The ruthless Israeli targeted“Hamas' command and control centres, as well as, gathering points used by Hamas militants,” killing“dozens” of them from these locations, the Israeli Zionist Defene Forces (IDF) and Shin Bet security agency said, in a joint statement.

In a post on social media X, yesterday, Israeli recalcitrant military spokesperson, Avichay Adraee, too late, urged residents of the Al-Bureij refugee camp in central Gaza to evacuate, warning of an upcoming wave of strikes in the area.

Meanwhile, Gazan health authorities said, at least 68 people were killed across Gaza on Thursday, resulting in more than 45,500 Palestinian deaths so far.– NNN-XINHUA

