Marauding Israeli Zionist Military Says Strikes 40 Sites In Gaza, Resulting In“Dozens Of” Casualties
(MENAFN- Nam News Network)
JERUSALEM, Jan 4 (NNN-XINHUA) – The marauding Israeli Zionist military, announced yesterday, it conducted raids on some 40 sites across the Gaza Strip since Thursday, with Israeli and Palestinian sources reported that, these strikes have resulted in dozens of casualties.
The ruthless Israeli airstrikes targeted“Hamas' command and control centres, as well as, gathering points used by Hamas militants,” killing“dozens” of them from these locations, the Israeli Zionist Defene Forces (IDF) and Shin Bet security agency said, in a joint statement.
In a post on social media platform X, yesterday, Israeli recalcitrant military spokesperson, Avichay Adraee, too late, urged residents of the Al-Bureij refugee camp in central Gaza to evacuate, warning of an upcoming wave of strikes in the area.
Meanwhile, Gazan health authorities said, at least 68 people were killed across Gaza on Thursday, resulting in more than 45,500 Palestinian deaths so far.– NNN-XINHUA
MENAFN03012025000200011047ID1109053589
Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.